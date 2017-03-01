MIAMI (AP) — An ex-U.S. Secret Service agent has pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.
A Department of Justice news release says 38-year-old Lee Robert Moore of Church Hill, Maryland, entered his plea on one count Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Daniel T.K. Hurley.
Federal prosecutors say Moore maintained a profile on a social media site called “Meet24.” Delaware State Police detectives created a profile on the site posing as a 14-year-old girl. Moore admitted to participating in chat sessions while at work, and of sending sexually explicit photos of himself.
Moore was assigned to the White House at the time of his November 2015 arrest. Prosecutors say he continued communicating with minors in Florida, Texas and Missouri after his arrest.
He was fired after his arrest.
