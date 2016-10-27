Ex-Rep. Gary Condit, once suspected in the disappearance of intern Chandra Levy, says he co-authored a new book about the case to tell his side of the story.

Condit appeared Thursday on the “Dr. Phil” talk show to promote his new book, “Actual Malice.”

The book tells the story of the Levy investigation in a true-crime format. Levy’s 2001 disappearance became a national obsession when her relationship to Condit, a California Democrat, was exposed. The book contains no explicit admission of a sexual relationship between the two.

Another man was eventually convicted in the killing of Levy, but that conviction was tossed out earlier this year.

Dr. Phil said on the show that Condit suffered “one of the most egregious character assassinations I’ve ever seen.”