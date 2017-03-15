NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Former USC and Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest after he was seen trying to enter a stranger’s home naked.
The 47-year-old entered guilty pleas Tuesday to public nudity, drug and trespassing counts and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2mNuYOu) that the sentence could be stayed pending completion of six months in an outpatient rehab facility.
Authorities said a naked Marinovich tried to open the sliding glass door of an Irvine home last August. He allegedly left a bag containing meth, marijuana, drug gear, his wallet and driver’s license on a nearby hiking trail.
Marinovich has struggled with drug problems that drove him from the NFL and resulted in several arrests.
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com
