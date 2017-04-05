BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A former district attorney has been placed under armed protection as authorities investigate the fatal shooting of a Houston-area law enforcement officer who was shot moments after arriving for work.
Baytown police Lt. Steve Dorris told the Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2n8r0BJ ) that the protection for former Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson was precautionary.
Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood was shot Monday by a man who stepped out from behind a dumpster as Greenwood exited his SUV. Authorities say they’re still searching for the gunman.
Greenwood previously was head of the public integrity unit in Anderson’s office.
The 57-year-old Greenwood expressed concern to colleagues last week about a man he’d encountered as part of a corruption investigation.
Anderson left office after her re-election bid failed last year.
