FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service worker is accused of accepting money in exchange for giving a man an address on her delivery route where packages containing drugs could be delivered without detection.
The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2poXbg6 ) reports 53-year-old Evelyn Price of Deerfield Beach was arrested Tuesday on two federal charges. She faces 20 years in prison.
Price lost her job as a mail carrier in October. She told U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Seltzer she’s now a full-time student.
Prosecutors say Price accepted a bribe from a man, who wasn’t identified, and agreed to redirect parcels addressed to one person to other people. An indictment says she’s charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The case remains under investigation.
Price was released on a $50,000 bond. An attorney for her wasn’t listed.
