NEW YORK — A former New York Police Department sergeant who persuaded women to sexually abuse babies and young children and help him make pornography has been sentenced to prison.

Alberto Randazzo was sentenced Wednesday to 28 years by federal Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn.

Randazzo pleaded guilty last July to conspiring to sexually exploit a child and receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors say Randazzo’s then-girlfriend contacted police internal affairs investigators in 2013 after she found Randazzo’s emails contained homemade child pornography.

Prosecutors presented evidence at least five women he’d met online sexually abused children to satisfy his sexual desires. Prosecutors say the victims ranged in age from a few months to 8 years old.

Two women have pleaded guilty to charges in the case. A third awaits trial.