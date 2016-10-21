PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say authorities cited a documentary filmmaker and former Philadelphia mayoral candidate after finding small amounts of marijuana.

A police spokesman tells The Philadelphia Inquirer authorities found marijuana on Sam Katz on Thursday morning at Philadelphia International Airport.

Katz says he was heading to Florida for a weekend fishing trip. He says he hasn’t smoked marijuana in years and thought he would do so again.

Katz says he put marijuana in his suitcase and that federal Transportation Security Administration officers found it as he passed through security. He says the officers seized the marijuana and gave him a $25 ticket. He also missed his flight and had to make alternate travel arrangements.

Katz ran for mayor in the 90s and early 2000s.