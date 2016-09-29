LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former high-ranking Kentucky official is due in court for sentencing on his bribery conviction.

Tim Longmeyer pleaded guilty in April to using his influence as head of Kentucky’s Personnel Cabinet to steer contracts to a public relations firm. Longmeyer admitting receiving more than $200,000 in kickbacks.

Longmeyer served as personnel secretary during former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration. Beshear’s son, Attorney General Andy Beshear, hired Longmeyer as his top deputy. The scandal proved an embarrassment to the Beshear family amid their ongoing public feud with current Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Longmeyer resigned days before charges against him were announced.

Prosecutors say Longmeyer directed some of the money in the kickback scheme to Andy Beshear’s campaign for attorney general.

An affidavit from an FBI agent said Andy Beshear had no knowledge of the scheme.