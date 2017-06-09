HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania state treasurer is agreeing to plead guilty to lying to the FBI in a case stemming from a long-running pay-to-play investigation.
Barbara Hafer is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. A plea agreement filed Wednesday says she could get up to five years in prison.
Prosecutors say Hafer tried to conceal payments of more than $500,000 from businessman Richard Ireland to her consulting firm. The payments began within weeks of Hafer leaving office in 2005. Ireland’s firm drew more than $10 million in fees by helping private asset managers win state contracts under Hafer.
Hafer is the second ex-state treasurer in three years to plead guilty to federal charges. In 2015, Rob McCord resigned before pleading guilty to attempted extortion in a campaign finance-related case.
