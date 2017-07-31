PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Pennsylvania mayor is due in court on federal corruption charges.
Former Democratic Reading (REH’-ding) Mayor Vaughn Spencer is scheduled to appear in federal court in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
Spencer is accused of engaging in a series of pay-to-play schemes in which he allegedly sold the power of his office in exchange for campaign contributions.
Spencer’s lawyer has said he intends to fight the charges.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Families of victims of Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million
- Here's what we learned from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp WATCH
- Seahawks rookie DT Malik McDowell injured in ATV accident, recovery timeline uncertain
Prosecutors say he made clear to businesses and individuals that city contracts would be withheld if they didn’t provide sufficient campaign contributions. Spencer also is accused of bribing the city council president to repeal an anti-corruption statute.
The mayor of Allentown pleaded not guilty to similar charges last week.