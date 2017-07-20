BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Two ex-Penn State administrators have begun the work-release portion of their jail sentences on child endangerment convictions stemming from the Jerry Sandusky investigation.

Centre County jail officials tell Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2vFxhVo ) that former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley surrendered Saturday and spent time in hard cells before moving to dormitory-like soft cells for work release Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Curley is working for a cancer charity; the 67-year-old Schultz is working as a financial consultant for a landscaper. Curley must serve three months in jail and Schultz two months, working during the day, then returning to jail each night.

The two, accused of mishandling a 2001 complaint about Sandusky showering with a boy, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors in March.

Sandusky is imprisoned on numerous felony convictions.