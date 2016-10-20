BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A fifth day of testimony in former assistant football coach Mike McQueary’s defamation and whistleblower lawsuit against Penn State is set to get underway in a courthouse near the university campus.

McQueary is among the potential witnesses on Friday in the trial over his claims the school retaliated against him for the help he gave prosecutors in convicting his onetime colleague Jerry Sandusky of child molestation.

He’s also alleging he was defamed by a statement released by then-university president Graham Spanier the day Sandusky was arrested in 201l.

Spanier says he was thinking of the two administrators and not McQueary when he issued a statement expressing his opinion the perjury and failure to report child abuse charges against them were groundless.

The trial is scheduled to continue into next week.