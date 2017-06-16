WASHINGTON (AP) — The former owner of a mining company in Afghanistan has been indicted on charges of defrauding a U.S. government agency and defaulting on a loan of nearly $16 million.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Azam Doost, most recently of Union City, California, was arrested Tuesday at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The indictment was returned on June 7 and unsealed Friday. It charges Doost with wire fraud, false statements on loan applications, and money laundering.

Prosecutors say Doost owned Equity Capital Mining LLC, a marble mining company in Afghanistan, and that he and others got a $15.8 million loan from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation. The indictment says they transferred money from the loan to personal accounts, and eventually defaulted on it.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Doost.