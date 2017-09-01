CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors say a fired county library delivery driver in Ohio has received probation for the theft of thousands of DVDs and CDs over a 12-year period.
Cleveland.com reports 43-year-old Kelvin Shaw, of Parma, was sentenced Tuesday in Cleveland after pleading guilty in July to theft in office.
Prosecutors say Shaw took advantage of a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Public Library rule that allowed employees to take home DVDs without checking them out. Shaw took home library materials but never returned them.
Investigators eventually placed a tracking device in a copy of the movie “Inferno” and then followed him to his apartment, where they found nearly 4,000 of the library’s DVDs and CDs.
Shaw apologized in court, callings his actions “stupid, lazy and dumb.”
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com