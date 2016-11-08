BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi police officer accused in the alleged hot-car death of her 3-year-old daughter has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.
Cassie Barker’s attorney, George Blair, argued for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but prosecutor Olin Anderson said the former Long Beach officer was not entitled to one because she is already out of jail on bond.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2eSxbSv) Justice Court Judge Tommy Carver agreed. He ruled there was enough evidence in the case to automatically send it to a grand jury to review for an indictment.
Barker is accused in the Sept. 30 death of her daughter, Cheyenne Hyer. She’s accused of leaving her daughter alone in the back of her patrol car for nearly five hours.
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com
