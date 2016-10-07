LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer who was seriously injured in a deadly crash last year on New York’s Staten Island says that night remains mostly a blur to him.

Patrik Kudlac tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2dKpfoN ) he vaguely remembers walking into and out of a strip club with his friends, but his next memory is of the crash. He remembers a second of the car’s impact with a tractor-trailer, then only moments of consciousness.

Former Linden Officer Pedro Abad was driving the car, and authorities say his blood-alcohol level was 0.24.

Abad has pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

Kudlac told the newspaper he and his friends received at least three rounds of shots that night and Abad had at least three drinks of whiskey and Coke along with them.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.