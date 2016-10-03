NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former police officer in Tennessee has been charged with rape in two separate incidents.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that a Maury County grand jury on Monday returned indictments charging 26-year-old Christopher Patrick Odom with rape, sexual battery and two counts of official misconduct.
The agency said it began investigating Odom on Aug. 1. A TBI news release said that one alleged incident stems from a traffic stop in June and another during a stop in July.
The TBI said Odom was arrested Monday and jailed on $75,000 bond, but online records indicated he had been released. There was no information about an attorney for Odom who could comment on the case.
Odom is no longer employed by the Spring Hill Police Department.
