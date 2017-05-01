NEW YORK (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer accused of causing a drunken wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another man has decided not to testify at his trial.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2pxY7wX ) reports the defense rested Monday in Pedro Abad’s New York City trial without calling a single witness.

The judge has scheduled closing arguments for Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the former Linden officer drove the wrong way at 73 mph (117 kph) while drunk in March 2015. Two of his passengers, Joseph Rodriguez and Officer Frank Viggiano, died, and another Linden officer was critically injured.

Prosecutors say Abad’s blood-alcohol level was 0.24, three times the legal limit.

The defense says authorities did not properly obtain a blood sample and cannot prove intoxication.

Abad faces charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter.