MONROE, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say former NFL linebacker end Quentin Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia.
Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass tells local news media that the 33-year-old Moses, 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died after the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday. Moses was found unconscious and moved outside the house. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Moses was a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2005. He played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.
Moses was an assistant coach at Reinhardt University.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- Coyotes become a fact of life in rural — and urban — areas around Seattle WATCH
- ‘Alarmed’ UW professors call Trump a threat to U.S. values
Glass says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.