NEW YORK (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer accused of a drunken wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another man is on trial in New York.
The Staten Island Advance (http://bit.ly/2pu6DfP ) says former Linden officer Pedro Abad arrived Monday at a courthouse. He faces charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter.
Linden Police Officer Frank Viggiano (vih-jee-AH’-noh) and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez were killed in the crash and another officer was seriously injured.
Prosecutors allege that Abad and his passengers were drinking at a strip club and that Abad was drunk when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer March 20, 2015, on a Staten Island highway.
Abad has pleaded not guilty; he previously turned down a plea deal.
Information from: Staten Island Advance, http://www.silive.com
