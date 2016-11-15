SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former U.S. Naval attache to the U.S. embassy in the Philippines has admitted to securing illegal diplomatic clearances for a Malaysian defense contractor in exchange for luxury trips and the services of prostitutes.

Retried Navy Capt. Michael Brooks, 57, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in San Diego to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery for helping Leonard Francis in one of the Navy’s worst scandals. Neither Brooks nor his lawyer could be reached for comment.

According to the plea agreement, Brooks secured quarterly diplomatic clearances for the vessels of Francis’ Glenn Defense Marine Asia to travel freely in and out of the Philippines.

Brooks also submitted official U.S. Navy documents that Francis ghost wrote and provided the company Navy ship schedules and the billing information of competitors.