QUANTICO, Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Naval Academy instructor convicted of indecent acts with female midshipmen has pleaded guilty to lying about the case to an administrative board.

Marine Corps Maj. Mark Thompson entered the plea Thursday at a hearing at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2oEcvoR) the 47-year-old Thompson was convicted in 2013 of committing indecent acts, fraternization and conduct unbecoming an officer while an instructor at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Thompson tried to vindicate himself, first in front of an administrative Board of Inquiry, and then by telling his story to The Post. But Post reporter John Woodrow Cox unearthed previously undiscovered evidence implicating Thompson.

Thompson faces up to six years in prison.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com