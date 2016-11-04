JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge sent Mississippi’s former corrections commissioner to jail Friday to await sentencing in a corruption case.

Christopher Epps pleaded guilty in February 2015 to charges of money laundering and filing false tax returns over bribes. He had been free on $25,000 bond, but was arrested Tuesday and charged with taking outdoor light fixtures from a home he forfeited to the federal government.

Epps acknowledged taking the lights but called it “a terrible mistake” in testimony Thursday

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate on Friday revoked the bond and ordered Epps jailed until sentencing next May. Wingate says he believes there are no conditions that would guarantee Epps will not commit another crime.

“While Mr. Epps has been compliant all these many months, now he has determined not to be compliant,” Wingate said from the bench, saying he felt Epps’ history dating back to 2014 of complying with bond terms no longer applied.

U.S. marshals took Epps into custody Thursday, two days after police in the Jackson suburb of Flowood charged Epps with burglary for taking the items from the house on Oct. 27. The five lights and a control box are worth less than $1,000.

Epps faces up to 23 years in federal prison and has forfeited more than $1.7 million in assets.

It’s unclear where Epps is being held. Typically, federal prisoners in Jackson are held at the nearby Madison County jail, but discussion Friday in the courtroom indicated Epps would be jailed a considerable distance from Jackson. As the longtime head of the state prison system, Epps could be in danger among Mississippi inmates.