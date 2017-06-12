MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee police officer is going on trial in the fatal shooting of a black man last year that ignited rioting in the city.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Heaggan-Brown was fired two months after the shooting, when he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault case.

The process of picking a jury starts Monday.

The trial will give the public a first look at police bodycam video of the moments after Heaggan-Brown and his partner pulled over a car on Aug. 13, 2016. The video may help jurors decide whether Heaggan-Brown had reason to fear for his life when he fired his weapon.