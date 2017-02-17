DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan lawmaker with a lengthy criminal record who resigned from office as part of a plea deal in a loan fraud case is avoiding more jail time.
Brian Banks of Harper Woods was sentenced Friday to a day in jail with time served after pleading guilty earlier this month to a misdemeanor charge of filing false financial statements. Three felony counts were dropped.
The plea resolved charges that the Democrat submitted fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $3,000 loan in 2010. He has said the case was politically motivated.
Banks won-re-election to his Detroit-area seat despite the charges and was just a month into his final two years in the House under term limits. He was previously convicted of writing bad checks and credit card fraud.
