ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former officials from one of Minnesota’s licensed medical marijuana manufacturers have been charged with illegally shipping marijuana oil to a New York subsidiary.

Minnesota and New York have legalized medical marijuana programs but shipping products across state lines violates state and federal laws. Minnesota Medical Solutions is part of a parent company with operations in both states.

Charges filed in Minnesota on Monday allege two former company officials collaborated to ship marijuana oil to a New York facility facing a product shortfall ahead of its program’s January 2016 launch. Laura Bultman and Ronald Owens face felony charges.

Bultman’s attorney calls the allegations unfounded and Owens has no attorney listed. A company spokesman says they’re cooperating with the investigation.

Minnesota Public Radio News first reported the charges.