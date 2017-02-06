ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former officials from one of Minnesota’s licensed medical marijuana manufacturers have been charged with illegally shipping marijuana oil to a New York subsidiary.
Minnesota and New York have legalized medical marijuana programs but shipping products across state lines violates state and federal laws. Minnesota Medical Solutions is part of a parent company with operations in both states.
Charges filed in Minnesota on Monday allege two former company officials collaborated to ship marijuana oil to a New York facility facing a product shortfall ahead of its program’s January 2016 launch. Laura Bultman and Ronald Owens face felony charges.
Bultman’s attorney calls the allegations unfounded and Owens has no attorney listed. A company spokesman says they’re cooperating with the investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Trump’s ‘so-called judge’ is a highly regarded GOP appointee WATCH
Minnesota Public Radio News first reported the charges.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.