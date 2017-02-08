FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The former mayor of the Virginia city of Fairfax is scheduled to appear in court on charges he tried to trade drugs for sex.
R. Scott Silverthorne was arrested in August by Fairfax County police after a sting operation at a Tysons Corner hotel. Police say they set up the sting after receiving a tip that Silverthorne was using a dating website to set up sexual encounters with men in exchange for drugs.
Police say Silverthorne gave an undercover detective two grams of methamphetamine outside the hotel before his arrest.
Silverthorne, a three-term mayor, resigned after his arrest. The city held a special election Tuesday to select a new mayor.
Silverthorne’s hearing on a felony drug charge in General District Court is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
