FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia mayor is no longer fighting a criminal charge that he tried to trade drugs for sex.
Ex-Fairfax Mayor R. Scott Silverthorne waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a drug distribution charge Wednesday in Fairfax County General District Court.
His lawyer said Silverthorne plans to enter a guilty plea or a no contest plea next month in Circuit Court.
Silverthorne was arrested in August by Fairfax County police after a sting at a Tysons Corner hotel. Police say they set up the sting after receiving a tip that Silverthorne was using a dating website to set up sexual encounters with men in exchange for drugs.
Police say Silverthorne gave an undercover detective two grams of methamphetamine outside the hotel before his arrest.
