BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley says he won’t seek to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
O’Malley released a statement Wednesday saying he’s grateful to friends who urged him to consider running, but he won’t seek the chairmanship. He says the committee needs a chairman “who can do the job fully and with total impartiality.”
The announcement comes days after O’Malley said he was “taking a hard look” at the position after being approached by “many Democrats who believe our party needs new leadership.”
O’Malley ran for president, but he ended his campaign in early February midway through vote-counting in the Iowa caucuses after his bid failed to gain traction against Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
He is a former two-term governor and Baltimore mayor.
