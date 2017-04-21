PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former karate instructor accused of sexually assaulting students will stand trial in Pennsylvania on charges he tried to have witnesses killed.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pZmVge) reports South Park resident Michael Scherbanic waived his right Friday to a preliminary hearing on charges he asked his cellmate to kill or intimidate his victims.

His attorney Richard Narvin says he “maintains he is innocent” of the charges.

Investigators say he used a reference from the “Star Wars” movies as a codename for his plan.

He was charged last year in five sexual-assault cases. Police say the victims ranged in age from 12 to 20 and were students at the Tang Soo Do Karate College in North Versailles (vur-SAYLZ’).

His trial for the assault cases is set for August.

