RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former judge in North Carolina faces sentencing in March for trying to bribe an officer with two cases of Bud Light.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported (http://bit.ly/2knB7AO) former Wayne County Superior Court Judge Arnold O. Jones II was convicted in October of charges including paying a bribe.
Jones was to be sentenced this week, but a federal judge rescheduled it for March 27 in Wilmington.
Prosecutors said Jones texted a sheriff’s deputy, who also was a member of an FBI gang task force, to get copies of text messages between the judge’s wife and another man.
Prosecutors said Jones offered two cases of beer, but later paid the deputy $100 instead.
Jones lost a bid for re-election in November.
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com
