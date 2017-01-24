Share story

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former judge in North Carolina faces sentencing in March for trying to bribe an officer with two cases of Bud Light.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported (http://bit.ly/2knB7AO) former Wayne County Superior Court Judge Arnold O. Jones II was convicted in October of charges including paying a bribe.

Jones was to be sentenced this week, but a federal judge rescheduled it for March 27 in Wilmington.

Prosecutors said Jones texted a sheriff’s deputy, who also was a member of an FBI gang task force, to get copies of text messages between the judge’s wife and another man.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Prosecutors said Jones offered two cases of beer, but later paid the deputy $100 instead.

Jones lost a bid for re-election in November.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

The Associated Press