NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa State University student is expected to be sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting an unconscious female student after an on-campus party.

A plea agreement calls for 21-year-old Patrick Whetstone to avoid prison but be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Under the agreement, Whetstone pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. Prosecutors dismissed three felony sexual abuse charges.

A now-21-year-old woman from Texas told police she had become ill from drinking alcohol at the party on March 30, 2014, and fell asleep on a couch. She says she woke up to find Whetstone assaulting her.

The woman has filed a lawsuit accusing the university of botching its handling of the case. Her complaint has prompted a federal investigation.