SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell is calling President Donald Trump’s review of two dozen national monuments highly problematic and out pf step with what Americans want.
Jewell said Wednesday in Salt Lake City at the nation’s largest outdoor recreation trade show that Trump is treating national parks like contestants on a game show when he should be respecting measured decisions made by past presidents.
Jewell says she thinks it’s illegal because presidents don’t have the legal authority to change national monuments.
Trump ordered the monument review earlier this year based on the belief that past presidents have improperly used monument designations to protect wide expanses of lands.
Jewell served as Interior secretary in the administration of President Barack Obama.