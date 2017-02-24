CLEVELAND (AP) — Two Ohio men who spent 20 years in prison for a murder before their convictions were overturned are suing prosecutors and East Cleveland detectives.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2ms3JWG ) reports 38-year-old Laurese Glover and 39-year-old Derrick Wheatt allege detectives manipulated a 14-year-old girl into identifying them as culprits in the 1995 shooting and withheld potentially exonerating information. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
The county prosecutor’s spokesman says the office is reviewing the suit. East Cleveland’s law director said she hadn’t seen it.
An attorney for the third defendant in the case, Eugene Johnson, says he’ll probably file his own lawsuit.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- It’s been a wet (and cold) winter in Seattle — but other West Coast cities have had it worse VIEW
The three were convicted as teenagers, but denied killing 19-year-old Clifton Hudson. They were freed in 2015, and a spokesman says prosecutors don’t intend to re-file charges against them.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.