BALTIMORE (AP) — Months after seven members of a Baltimore Police Department gun trace task force were indicted on charges of robbing people, federal prosecutors say the former head of the unit has been charged.
The U.S. attorney’s Office says in a news release that 49-year-old Sgt. Thomas Allers was arrested Wednesday after an indictment was unsealed. He is charged with nine counts of robbery and extortion. Prosecutors say he stole more $90,000, sometimes from people who had not committed crimes.
In March, seven members of the task force were indicted in the alleged racketeering conspiracy. The unit was created to investigate firearms crimes.
A spokesman for the police department had no immediate comment on Allers’ status with the department. Online court records do not list a lawyer for Allers.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time