CHICAGO (AP) — A former Illinois National Guard soldier and his cousin are scheduled to be sentenced for plotting to attack a U.S. military facility.

Twenty-three-year-old Hasan Edmonds pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. His cousin, 30-year-old Jonas Edmonds, pleaded guilty to similar charges.

The pair will be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Prosecutors want a 30-year sentence for Hasan Edmonds and 21-year prison term for Jonas Edmonds.

Prosecutors say Hasan Edmonds planned to travel to the Middle East to join Islamic State fighters. Jonas Edmonds went to Hasan Edmonds’ home and collected several National Guard uniforms that he planned to wear as a disguise during an attack at the armory in Joliet, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.