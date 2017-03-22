COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An ex-South Carolina corrections officer who was nearly killed in a hit orchestrated by an inmate using an illegal cellphone is asking federal authorities for help to make sure nothing like it happens again.

Robert Johnson is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Federal Communications Commission about preventing inmate access to cellphones.

South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling tells The Associated Press he’s going with Johnson to Washington to meet with members of Congress.

Johnson was an anti-contraband officer at one of South Carolina’s most violent prisons in 2010 when he was shot six times outside his home. Police say an inmate used an illegal cellphone to order the hit.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai toured a South Carolina prison last year and is looking into the issue.