VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell says his marriage and family relationships remain strained after his public corruption case.
But the Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2oZ6LUH) that McDonnell considers himself well down the road to “vindication and restoration.”
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned McDonnell’s felony corruption conviction almost 10 months ago. He is focused on working, starting a political research center and paying off $27 million in legal bills.
McDonnell rejoined his old law firm. He also is a real estate consultant and teaches at Regent University.
Most Read Stories
- Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar WATCH
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Marshawn Lynch return saga taking some predictably strange turns
- Taller buildings coming: Seattle council approves upzone in downtown, South Lake Union
During an interview in Virginia Beach with the newspaper, McDonnel declined to talk about his relationship with Maureen McDonnell. But he said they’re still married.
He said the case took a “huge toll” on his family and “there’s still a lot of healing to do.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.