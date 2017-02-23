FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — A former upstate New York firefighter who chaperoned his fire department’s teen dances has been sentenced to three years in prison for raping underage girls.
Justin S. Martindale pleaded guilty last month to three counts of rape.
Glen Falls’ The Post-Star newspaper (http://bit.ly/2mpA1l4 ) reports he met two of the three girls while chaperoning the dances in Granville.
The girls were 15 and 16 years old at the time. Martindale was 20. One girl says she pushed him away but he wouldn’t stop.
The rapes occurred between 2012 and 2016.
Defense lawyer Michael Martin calls the case “a very sad situation.” He says Martindale did a lot for the community through volunteer work and has admitted “his mistakes.”
Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com
