NEW YORK (AP) — The fired U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York may have lost his job but not his sense of humor.
Preet Bharara (bahr-AHR’-ah) on Thursday made his first public speech since he left the job, telling a packed house at The Cooper Union college he waited last month for Republican President Donald Trump to fire him because he thought that’s what Trump was good at.
The quip was a reference to Trump’s role on “The Apprentice” reality TV show. It was among several humorous jabs at Trump, who initially asked him to stay but later let him go with other prosecutors appointed by previous presidents.
Bharara addressed the firing in a more serious moment, saying Trump had asked him during a meeting to stay “for another term.” He says the decision to fire him was deliberate.
