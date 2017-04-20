Share story

By
The Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge ignored the terms of a plea agreement and sentenced a former FBI agent to jail for shooting at a police officer outside a Michigan fitness club.

Judge Dennis Leiber told 35-year-old Ruben Hernandez of North Las Vegas, Nevada, that anyone who shoots at a law enforcement officer is going to jail. He sentenced Hernandez Thursday to 135 days.

Hernandez pleaded no contest to felonious assault. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as one in sentencing. Prosecutors recommended no jail time.

In court, Hernandez apologized to Grand Rapids police.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

No one was injured in the December shooting outside the gym, and police did not return fire. The Las Vegas-based agent was in Michigan for an investigation. The FBI later fired Fernandez.

The Associated Press