PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon Department of Energy official who pleaded guilty to accepting over $291,000 in bribes in connection with the sale of state energy tax credits has been put on leave at his current state job.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday (https://goo.gl/o24p1E ) The Oregon Military Department took the action at the direction of Gov. Kate Brown.
Joe Colello is a relatively new to the military department, where he is classified as a Policy Analyst 2, earning $73,152 a year, within the installations operations branch.
Brown has directed the military department to conduct an internal review of Colello’s work.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 90 degrees?! Heat wave expected in Seattle this weekend
- Latest study: Seattle’s wage law lifted restaurant pay without shrinking jobs
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
In exchange for pleading guilty to accepting bribes, racketeering and other crimes, Colello agreed to serve five years in prison, three years on probation and to make restitution of $1.3 million to affected tax credit recipients.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com