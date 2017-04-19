Share story

By
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A former emergency medical technician has been charged after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where an 8-month-old girl was having trouble breathing and later died.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 45-year-old Ann Marie Thomas was arraigned Wednesday on a willful neglect of duty charge.

Prosecutors say Thomas was parked less than a mile from the home but intentionally delayed her response when dispatch put out a call for help on May 30, 2015. Another emergency worker was later sent, but I’Nayah Wright-Trussel later died.

The girl’s family filed a lawsuit alleging Thomas told dispatch she didn’t want to be on the scene for “10 minutes doing CPR, you know how these families get.”

Thomas wasn’t represented Wednesday by an attorney. Her next hearing is April 28.

