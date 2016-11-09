DETROIT (AP) — The former president of the Detroit City Council has been sentenced to at least 5½ years in prison for having sex with a teenage boy.
Charles Pugh (PEW) apologized Wednesday to the victim, who was under 16 when they illegally engaged in sex acts in 2003 and 2004. Pugh was a TV journalist at the time.
Pugh also told Judge Thomas Cameron that he was “young and stupid” while making a lot of money and enjoying the attention of WJBK-TV viewers.
Pugh will be eligible for parole after 5½ years. His maximum time in prison is 15 years.
He was elected city council president in 2009 as Detroit’s top vote-getter. He suddenly quit in 2013 and mysteriously left for New York as allegations surfaced about sexual misconduct.
