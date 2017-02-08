NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking federal drug agent has been sentenced to one year of probation for concealing his double-life as a strip club investor and manager.
David Polos apologized and wept before hearing his punishment on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. His lawyer described him as a “broken man.”
The 52-year-old Polos was convicted at a trial last year on charges he lied on national security forms that asked about outside employment that might put him “in proximity to crime” and at risk for getting blackmailed.
The New Jersey club, Twins Plus Go-Go Lounge, offered entertainment by scantily clad and sometimes topless dancers from Brazil or Russia who were in the country illegally. Prosecutors said there was evidence that private rooms were used for prostitution.
