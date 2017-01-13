CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A former leader of a violent suburban New York street gang has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus 145 years.

Raphael Osborne also is known as Gusto. He was convicted last April of charges including attempted murder, racketeering, witness retaliation and robbery.

Federal prosecutors say the 31-year-old led the Crips gang in Roosevelt, on Long Island. They say between 2003 and 2013 he gave orders to attack members of the rival Bloods gang “on sight.” They say 15 shootings and three homicides were committed during his reign.

Prosecutors say one informant was left paralyzed after Osborne became suspicious of his cooperation with authorities. They say they’ve convicted 18 other members of Osborne’s gang and two more await trial.

Newsday says defense attorney John Carman called Osborne a fall guy for crimes committed by other people.