SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former North Seattle College student has been sentenced to life without parole for the murders of his parents while they slept in their upscale Orange County home and the attempted killing of his younger brother.

City News Service reports that 22-year-old Ashton Sachs was sentenced Friday to multiple life terms at a court hearing in Santa Ana.

Sachs pleaded guilty last month to murder and attempted murder charges.

Authorities say Sachs drove from his college to his family’s San Juan Capistrano home in February 2014. They say he shot and killed his parents and then shot his 8-year-old brother, who was left paralyzed.

Authorities say Sachs also fired at his 17-year-old sister but missed.