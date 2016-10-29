RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond mayoral candidate and ex-Virginia lawmaker who was previously jailed in a sex scandal involving a 17-year-old girl has been accused of making sexual advances toward a former legal client.

Kanika Shani Morris tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2f2ZdKD ) that Joe Morrissey exposed himself to her in his office and sent her inappropriate text messages.

Morrissey said Friday that he sent Morris “flirtatious” text messages, but denied exposing himself.

Morris says Morrissey gave her case to another attorney when she refused his advances. She claims that attorney pressured her into pleading guilty to failing to return a rental car.

Morrissey last year spent his days at the General Assembly and his nights in jail after entering an Alford plea to a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.