SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former CIA operative, author and activist Valerie Plame Wilson is selling her home in New Mexico.
Sotheby’s International Realty has the gated compound on the market for $2.1 million. It’s in an affluent neighborhood on the northeast side of Santa Fe.
County records show the property is owned by Plame and her husband, Joe Wilson, a former ambassador. They have lived in Santa Fe for about a decade.
In 2003, Plame was exposed as a CIA operative by officials of the George W. Bush administration in an effort to discredit her husband, who had criticized the decision to invade Iraq.
Plame’s memoir was a best-seller. She is a consultant to the Santa Fe Institute, a member of the Global Zero Leadership board and is co-author of a series of espionage novels.
